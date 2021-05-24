Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

