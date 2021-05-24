Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,904 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UE opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.