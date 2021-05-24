Insider Buying: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Buys $26,955.84 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Denard Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

