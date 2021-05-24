Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Buys A$49,944.78 in Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider Kathryn Fagg purchased 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,944.78 ($35,674.84).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.