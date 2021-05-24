First National Bank of Omaha Sells 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in KLA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $310.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.65. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

