Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

