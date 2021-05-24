Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 63.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,931 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE:CF opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

