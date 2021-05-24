PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,213,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

