Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
