Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.