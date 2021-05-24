Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $87.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $1,847,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,676,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,409 shares of company stock worth $12,665,024. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

