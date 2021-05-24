Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $81,456,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

