Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

