Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.