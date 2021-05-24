Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCU opened at $25.19 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

