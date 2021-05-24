Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.