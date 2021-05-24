Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,104 shares of company stock worth $10,620,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.84 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

