Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lowered by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

