Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $50,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $210.11 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.87 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

