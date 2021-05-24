Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,192 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $333.45 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $339.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

