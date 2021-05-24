The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of The Hershey worth $42,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.
HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.
The Hershey Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.