Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $45,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,028,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

