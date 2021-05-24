Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. First Busey has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Busey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Busey by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

