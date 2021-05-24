NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,824 shares of company stock worth $5,372,069. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $49.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.