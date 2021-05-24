Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $10.82 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.94 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

