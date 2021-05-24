30,092 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

