ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $668.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.