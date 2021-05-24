Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global Net Lease worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after purchasing an additional 674,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $19,769,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

