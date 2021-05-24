Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

