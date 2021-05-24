iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 503.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.