iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

