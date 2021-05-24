Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

