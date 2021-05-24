Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $46.77 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.