Insider Buying: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Acquires $50,640.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Jenai S. Wall bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $556,850.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Matson by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

