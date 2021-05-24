Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$70,020.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,912.88.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

DML stock opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -50.71. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

DML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

