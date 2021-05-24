TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Tai Keung Chung Sells 6,493 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.