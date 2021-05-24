Tai Keung Chung Sells 6,493 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,629,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.