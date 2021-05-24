TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,029 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of TCF Financial worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,317,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,435 shares of company stock worth $1,645,880 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

