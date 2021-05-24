Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,418 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average is $193.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.