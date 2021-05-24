Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $73.81 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

