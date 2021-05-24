Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $73.81 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

