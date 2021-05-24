$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.41. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

