The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The AES were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $25.36 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

