Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $432.43 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.85 and a 200-day moving average of $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 39.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

