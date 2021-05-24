Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. UDR posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

UDR stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

