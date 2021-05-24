Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,397.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,224.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,152.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,150.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

