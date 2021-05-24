Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,849 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $2,349,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Lumentum by 60.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 275,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Lumentum by 20.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

