2,786 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $229.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

