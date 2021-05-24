The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,589 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PVH were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PVH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 503.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH opened at $109.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

