DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in DaVita by 73.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.