Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $313.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.02 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

