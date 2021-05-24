2,442 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

